Scottish environmental projects urged to apply for William’s £1m Earthshot prize

By Press Association
January 31 2022, 12.02am
The Duke of Cambridge is calling for environmental solutions to ‘put our planet on a sustainable path’ to nominate themselves for a £1 million Earthshot prize (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Environmental projects in Scotland that are working to tackle the climate crisis are being urged to compete for the Earthshot prize launched by the Duke of Cambridge.

Sir David Attenborough and Shakira are among the judges that will award five £1 million prizes to support innovative projects that William says should “put our planet on a sustainable path and protect our world for generations to come”.

With entries for the global award open, the Zero Waste Scotland organisation has announced it has been appointed to formally nominate Scottish projects, with a plea for businesses and communities to come forward.

Sir David Attenborough will be one of the judges of the Earthshot Prize awards (Yui Mok/PA)

Now in its second year, the prize will see over 300 organisations from more than 80 countries shortlisted down to 30 nominations to find environmental and ecological solutions that could repair and regenerate the planet.

Last year, winning Earthshot entries included coral reef farming, pioneering green hydrogen, entrepreneurial technology providing access to electricity in energy-poor countries, a city-wide food programme to eliminate waste, and a country-wide policy to halt deforestation and protect the rainforest.

Opening nominations for the Earthshot Prize 2022, William said: “The 2021 winners and finalists have set the bar incredibly high.

“As the nominations for 2022 open, I can’t wait to see what solutions the prize helps to champion this coming year.

“In 2022, we are determined to go further by seeking even more nominations from every corner of the world, ensuring that we spotlight and scale the very best ideas and innovations that will put our planet on a sustainable path and protect our world for generations to come.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place in the US later this year, with the final entry date for nominations set as March 4, although Zero Waste Scotland require Scottish entries before February 17.

Sir David Attenborough on stage, during the first Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Iain Gulland, the chief executive of Zero Waste Scotland, said being chosen as official nominators was “a great reflection on the pioneering work we as a nation are already doing”.

“This is a tremendous and significant moment for people in Scotland, as well as Zero Waste Scotland,” he said.

Mr Gulland added: “Zero Waste Scotland has long-been beating the drum for the ingenious and exciting work of citizens, communities, and businesses across Scotland, and to be able to help showcase their work on a global platform is a real honour.

“We encourage as many people as possible to submit their work to us over the next two weeks, to be in with the chance of winning life-changing, and earth-saving, support.”

