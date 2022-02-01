Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 10,000 homes still without power days after storms battered Scotland

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 1.56pm
Storms knocked thousands of homes off the power grid at the weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Storms knocked thousands of homes off the power grid at the weekend (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Almost 10,000 homes are still without electricity days after they were knocked off the power grid by two storms that battered Scotland in quick succession.

Storm Corrie hit the country on Sunday evening, with wind speeds of more than 90mph recorded in places, including a gust of 92mph at Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire – higher than the speeds recorded when Storm Arwen caused damage last year, or when Storm Malik hit on Saturday.

Engineers from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said as of midday on Tuesday, 9,500 customers were unable to turn the lights on at home but that power had been restored to 105,000 homes.

Richard Gough, director of distribution system operations at SSEN, said engineers “have continued to make strong progress restoring power to customers impacted” and that “all available resources have been deployed to support with restoration efforts”.

The power firm warned some homes could be without electricity until Wednesday, but said the vast majority of its customers should be back on the network by Tuesday evening.

Winter weather Jan 29th 2022
A fallen tree in Clydebank, Scotland, after storms (Gregor Fulton/PA)

The main areas which continue to be affected, the power company said, are rural Aberdeenshire and the Angus border, with some customers also having no power in Perthshire, the Highlands, Western Isles, and the Moray Coast.

Mr Gough said: “Although the cumulative impact of Storms Malik and Corrie has compounded the challenge, we have started our final push and aim to restore power to the vast majority of customers today.

“For the pockets of customers that will remain without supply into Wednesday, we are prioritising welfare and support, working closely with local resilience partners.”

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning for wind until 6pm on Tuesday, which warns of gusts as high as 65mph in some areas.

The forecaster said it was warning of strong winds across the Orkney Islands, much of the Highlands, Grampian, and Tayside areas, with speeds easing by the evening.

