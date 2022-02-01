Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Raith Rovers face angry backlash over signing of David Goodwillie

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 3.41pm Updated: February 1 2022, 4.12pm
Raith Rovers’ signing of David Goodwillie has sparked a major backlash against the club (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Raith Rovers’ decision to sign David Goodwillie has prompted a backlash from key leaders in the club, with several resigning from their posts in protest including a director, the ladies captain, and lead sponsor, Val McDermid.

The Kirkcaldy club announced on Monday that it had signed the striker who was ruled a rapist in 2017 after a judge found that he and now retired player David Robertson, had raped a woman.

The two players were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 to the woman, but no criminal charges were brought against either of them.

Raith’s director, Andrew Mill, has since relinquished his position on the board in protest over Goodwillie, whose signing marks a return to full-time football for the striker.

Mr Mill, who has been the club’s “support director” since 2018, said: “Most Raith fans will now be aware of the recent events that have taken place over the last day or two which resulted in us signing David Goodwillie from Clyde FC.

“As a consequence, I feel I am unable to continue as a director of Raith Rovers FC and this morning I submitted my resignation.

“Thank you for all your support during my term as your representative on the board.

“I hope I have made a difference and although I may not have gotten everything right I can assure you I had the supporters’ best interests at heart all the time.”

The club’s supporter liaison officer, Margie Robertson, also announced her resignation in protest.

She added: “My values and that of the club are now on a divergent path.

Val McDermid ends Raith Rovers sponsorship
Val McDermid has announced she will withdraw her sponsorship over the signing of David Goodwillie (John Linton/PA)

“I would like to thank everyone who has encouraged me and helped me through out my tenure. I have enjoyed meeting so many fans.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Raith’s principle sponsor, the crime writer, Val McDermid, said that she will pull her funding from the club over the Goodwillie signing.

The name of the author, who was also a director, is worn on the clubs’ home shirt and the South Stand at Stark’s Park.

Ms McDermid, who has been a lifelong fan of the club, described Goodwillie as a rapist, and said the club’s decision was a “disgusting and despicable move”.

The captain of the club’s women’s team, Tyler Rattray, also announced she was quitting playing for the team on Tuesday.

She said “it was good being captain of Raith while it lasted”, but she “wanted nothing to do with it” since the club’s decision to take on Goodwillie.

Politicians and charities have also taken aim at the club saying the signing of the controversial player “sends entirely the wrong message”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted supporting both Ms Rattray and Ms McDermid’s decisions saying they were “principled”.

She added: “The fact they’re in this position at all reminds us that our society still has a way to go to make zero tolerance of sexual violence a reality.”

A spokesperson for Rape Crisis Scotland said: “We are surprised and deeply disappointed that Raith Rovers FC are happy to send such a clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence in signing David Goodwillie.

“This was a bad decision that sends entirely the wrong message, and it should be withdrawn.”

