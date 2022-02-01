Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man dies and woman seriously injured following crash

By Press Association
February 1 2022, 9.32pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has died and a woman is seriously injured following a two-car crash.

The collision, which involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza, happened on the A6091 in Melrose in the Borders at around 8.35am on Tuesday.

Police said the 30-year-old driver of the Seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old woman driving the Mini was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where medical staff describe her condition as serious.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a red van who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dash-cam footage to contact us.

“Information can be passed through 101 quoting reference number 0603 of 1 February.”

