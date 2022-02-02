McDermid: Women’s team want to distance themselves from Raith over Goodwillie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
McDermid: Women’s team want to distance themselves from Raith over Goodwillie

By Press Association
February 2 2022, 5.54pm Updated: February 2 2022, 8.44pm
Val McDermid has said the Raith Rovers women’s teams wish to distance themselves from the club (Catherine Ivill/PA)
The women and girls’ teams at Raith Rovers want to completely distance themselves from the club following the signing of David Goodwillie, author Val McDermid has said.

The crime writer, who has ended her sponsorship and support of the club over the signing, said she has now pivoted to support the women and girls and help them rebuild their confidence.

She said they are having new shirts printed that do not have the Raith Rovers crest on them, and that the women’s team want to play their weekend fixture at a different ground in the town.

Tyler Rattray, captain of Raith women’s team, quit in protest after the Kirkcaldy club signed Goodwillie, who was found by a civil court to have raped a woman.

Val McDermid
Ms McDermid says the women’s and girls teams were “appalled and horrified” by the signing.

She told Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4: “I’ve kind of pivoted towards the women and girls’ teams and my position now is to support them into rebuilding their confidence and their trust in themselves.

“They had a meeting last night and the upshot of that is, essentially, they want to completely distance themselves from Raith Rovers football club.

“They are currently, as we speak, having new shirts printed that don’t have the Raith Rovers crest on them.

“They are committed to playing their fixture on Sunday not at Stark’s Park, the Raith Rovers ground, but at another ground in the town, at the Windmill pitches.

“They are talking about changing the name of the club but that’ll obviously be something they have to discuss with Scottish Women’s Football, but they are adamant they no longer wish to be associated with Raith Rovers and that’s where I’m focusing my attention now to rebuild their club, and to circle the wagons round them.”

Raith Rovers signed Goodwillie despite a court ruling in a civil case in 2017 that he, and now retired player David Robertson, had raped a woman.

The two men were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 to the woman, but no criminal charges were brought against either of them.

The club has said the signing was “first and foremost a football-related decision”.

Ms McDermid said: “We have women and girls teams from aged under-10s right up to the women’s teams who are appalled and horrified at this signing.

“It’s just the wrong thing to do for the club. I think it sends all the wrong messages.”

