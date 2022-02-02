Man charged in connection with death of Blair Gault in November By Press Association February 2 2022, 6.10pm Blair Gault died in November (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been charged in connection with the death of Blair Gault last year. Mr Gault, 32, was found seriously injured on a footpath in Livingston, West Lothian, on November 16. Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland said that a 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Thursday. The force said that inquiries are continuing and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier EXCLUSIVE: Police charge two following ‘Child B’ probe in Perth and Kinross Teenager and man stabbed to death in Doncaster Man arrested after blaze at flats VIDEO: Man was ‘a finger’s grip away from death’ after Arbroath cliffs fall