Snow and ice forecast as temperature plummets

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wintry showers are expected to sweep across parts of Scotland with snow and ice likely to cause travel disruption, forecasters have warned.

It comes a week after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered the country with gusts of more than 90mph in places, leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice from Friday at 3pm until midnight, affecting central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Grampian, the Highlands, Strathclyde and Orkney and Shetland.

Road users have been warned about icy patches which are likely to cause difficult driving conditions.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow and ice across parts of ScotlandFriday 1500 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5XUfom5kfL — Met Office (@metoffice) February 4, 2022

Forecasters said frequent and occasionally heavy snow showers are expected on Saturday night and Sunday, and combined with strong westerly winds will lead to blizzard conditions and drifting snow on higher routes across the Highlands.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 5pm on Saturday until 3pm on Sunday.

The regions affected will be central, Tayside, Fife, the South West and Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, the Highlands and Grampian.

⚠️YELLOW WEATHER WARNING⚠️ The @metoffice have issued a YELLOW weather warning for ❄️ICE❄️ TOMORROW (04/02) 00:00 until 11:00 Full information can be found here👉 https://t.co/GhEVw72Vvj #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/eK0p5RbhLT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 3, 2022

About 2-5cm of snow is possible in places, with potentially 10-15cm accumulating on routes above 300 metres.

Temperatures will drop to about 1C (34F) over the weekend, but in some areas it will be even colder at minus 6C (21F), according to the Met Office.

Icy patches will be an additional hazard, especially across western coastal areas.

Traffic Scotland has issued warnings to drivers in Dundee, Moray, Perth and Kinross and Aberdeenshire due to low temperatures affecting driving conditions.

Bear Scotland, which manages and maintains trunk roads on behalf of Transport Scotland, said its teams will be “working round the clock” to ensure routes remain safe in the wintry conditions.