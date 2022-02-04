Highland hospital closed to new patients after Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A community hospital is taking no new admissions due to an outbreak of coronavirus.

Invergordon County Community Hospital announced its closure to new patients and visitors on Friday after it detected a small number of positive cases on site.

Staff said contacts of those who have tested positive have been identified and given advice, and patients in the hospital are being monitored, with in-patient care continuing as normal.

A spokesperson for the hospital said: “All appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.

“We have not reached this decision lightly and recognise that this could cause a great deal of concern and anxiety for patients and their loved ones during this time.

“These measures will be reviewed on a regular basis.

“If your visit is essential please contact the ward your relative or loved one is in, and the staff will support you with arrangements.

“Please do not visit any of our hospitals or care home settings if you or anyone else in your household has tested positive for Covid-19 or has any symptoms.”