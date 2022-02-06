A9 closed to traffic in both directions following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Part of the A9 in the Highlands is closed to traffic following a collision.

The crash involved one car and happened between Tore and Munlochy, near Artafallie, north west of Inverness at about 10am.

Police described the crash as serious and said the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the ongoing incident.

Traffic Scotland warned of a build-up in vehicles and warned people travelling to avoid the area.

⚠️Incident update⌚️14:44#A9 #M90 Current ongoing incidents remain in place:#A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTCAnd the #M90 is partially blocked N/B at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC.#PlanAhead@NETrunkRoads @SETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 6, 2022

In an updated post on Twitter at 2.45pm, the travel watchdog said: “A9 remains closed between Tore and Longman following an earlier RTC

“And the M90 is partially blocked northbound at J9 Glenfarg following an earlier RTC.”