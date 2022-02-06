Woman, 21, killed in car crash on A9

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has died after her car crashed on the A9 road in the north of Scotland.

Police Scotland said the 21-year-old had been driving a grey Nissan Micra on A9 near to the Artafallie junction on the Black Isle at about 10am on Sunday when the incident happened.

Her car was the only vehicle involved in the fatal crash, which resulted in the road being closed in both directions for about five hours.

Police are investigating and appealed to any witnesses to contact them.

Sergeant David Miller said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased.

“Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we are appealing for any motorists who travelled on the A9 between Munlochy and Tore this morning, and believe they may have seen the Nissan Micra involved, to please come forward.”