Tribute to ‘loving dad’ killed in Borders crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Tribute to ‘loving dad’ killed in Borders crash

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 8.16am
Stewart Ramsay died in a crash in the Scottish Borders (Police Scotland/PA)
Stewart Ramsay died in a crash in the Scottish Borders (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a 27-year-old man who was killed in a crash in the Scottish Borders has paid tribute to the “loving dad”.

Stewart Ramsay died after crashing his silver Ford Fusion while heading south on the A68 near St Boswells at approximately 8.15pm on Friday.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, his family said: “Stewart was a loving dad, partner, son, brother, uncle and friend, who will be forever missed by all who knew him.

“I would like to thank the emergency services and first responders for their care and compassion.

“We have been overwhelmed with the messages of sympathy and love for our family. It is comforting to know how well loved Stewart was by all those who knew him.”

The road was closed for seven hours while officers investigated the scene of the fatal crash and witnesses are being urged to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts remain with Stewart’s family and friends at this tragic time.

“We are asking for anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash and saw anything, or may have potential dashcam footage, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 3311 of 4 February.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier