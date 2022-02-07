Cannabis-based medicine among batch of new drugs approved for use in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cannabis-based medicine among batch of new drugs approved for use in Scotland

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 5.58pm
The Scottish Medicine’s Consortium has approved six new drugs for use in the country (Anthony Delvin/PA)
A cannabis-based medicine can now be prescribed to sufferers of a rare genetic condition which causes seizures as part of a raft of drugs approved for use on the Scottish health service.

Epidyolex, or cannabidiol, was approved by the Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) on Monday for use on patients as young as two years old with seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex, a rare genetic condition which requires round the clock care and impacts on all aspects of life.

Consortium chairman, Mark MacGregor, said: “For people living with tuberous sclerosis complex, cannabidiol may reduce the number of seizures experienced each day, leading to marked improvements in quality of life for both patients and their carers.”

The consortium has also approved five other drugs for use on the Scottish NHS, including Ontozry, or cenobamate, as a treatment of epileptic seizures.

A raft of new drugs have been approved for use in the Scottish NHS (Jane Barlow/PA)

And Enzalutamide, or Xtandi, can now be prescribed to men with prostate cancer which has spread to other parts of the body.

Amy Rylance, head of improving care at Prostate Cancer UK, described it as “fantastic news for hundreds of men in Scotland with advanced prostate cancer, particularly those who may not be able to have chemotherapy”.

“New hormonal treatments like enzalutamide are just as effective as chemotherapy but cause far fewer side-effects, which is why we’ve been working hard to make them permanently available to men,” she said.

“We’re delighted that men in Scotland will now be able to choose the treatment that is right for them and gain precious additional time with their loved ones.”

Other drugs which have been given the go-ahead to be prescribed to patients in Scotland include one for use in people with a rare lung cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Nivolumab, or Opdivo, was accepted for the treatment of advanced malignant pleural mesothelioma, a type of lung cancer that affects the thin membrane that lines the lungs.

The drug gives disease sufferers four months longer, on average, than conventional chemotherapy, and patients with the cancer told the SMC of the importance of the extra time with theie loved ones.

Other medicines approved by the consortium include Risdiplam, or Evrysdi, for the treatment of rare muscle wasting disease spinal muscular atrophy, and Pemigatinib, or Pemazyre, for the treatment of advanced cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts in patients with a specific gene mutation.

Mr MacGregor said: “Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare form of bile duct cancer with very few effective treatment options. Pemigatinib offers a more personalised treatment and can be taken at home giving patients more quality time to spend with family.”

