Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Glasgow house

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 6.12pm
Police have launched a murder investigation after a body was found in Glasgow (Peter Byrne/PA)
The brother of a man found dead in a Glasgow house has said he is “shocked and devastated” by the death as detectives launch a murder investigation.

William Duncan’s body was discovered on Thursday by Police Scotland officers at a property in Glenalmond Street, and on Monday investigators said they are treating the 55-year-old’s death as murder.

Mr Duncan’s brother Steven said: “We are shocked and devastated at the death of my brother William and he will be sorely missed.”

Detectives launched the murder investigation after a post-mortem was performed on Mr Duncan’s body, and officers from the force’s major investigations team are now trying to piece together his whereabouts in the hours before he was found dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “Our investigation will focus on establishing a timeframe of William’s movements prior to him being found and I would urge anyone with information no matter how insignificant you think that may be to come forward and get in contact with police.”

Detectives are now set to make door-to-door inquiries in the area, and DCI Travers said there would be increased police patrols in the area.

“We are also keen to speak to any friends or acquaintances of Mr Duncan who have spoken to him recently,” he said.

“It is important that we know as much as possible about his life and activities, as this information could help us find the person responsible for his death.”

Officers have also made an appeal for security camera and dashcam footage in the area, and have urged anyone who knows more about the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.

