School bus crash leaves children hurt and man with serious injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

School bus crash leaves children hurt and man with serious injuries

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 8.12pm
Police have launched an investigation after a bus crash in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police have launched an investigation after a bus crash in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and schoolchildren left injured after a bus crashed in Scotland.

The bus and two other cars crashed on the A944, between Aberdeenshire’s Alford and Westhill, at around 4.05pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said the bus was carrying around 20 passengers, all aged between 12 and 16, with the children onboard reporting only minor injuries.

The coach and the Volkswagen Golf involved were travelling towards Aberdeen, while the Volvo was heading towards Alford.

The 39-year-old driver of the VW suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, Police Scotland said, and he has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.

The 65-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries, while the 52-year-old man behind the wheel of the Volvo was uninjured.

Sergeant Steve Manson made an appeal for those with dashcam footage to contact the police, and added: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Police Scotland said a replacement bus collected the children, and officers have been checking with the local authority to ensure their welfare.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier