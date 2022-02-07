School bus crash leaves children hurt and man with serious injuries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and schoolchildren left injured after a bus crashed in Scotland.

The bus and two other cars crashed on the A944, between Aberdeenshire’s Alford and Westhill, at around 4.05pm on Monday.

Police Scotland said the bus was carrying around 20 passengers, all aged between 12 and 16, with the children onboard reporting only minor injuries.

The coach and the Volkswagen Golf involved were travelling towards Aberdeen, while the Volvo was heading towards Alford.

The 39-year-old driver of the VW suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, Police Scotland said, and he has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.

The 65-year-old bus driver suffered minor injuries, while the 52-year-old man behind the wheel of the Volvo was uninjured.

Sergeant Steve Manson made an appeal for those with dashcam footage to contact the police, and added: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.”

Police Scotland said a replacement bus collected the children, and officers have been checking with the local authority to ensure their welfare.