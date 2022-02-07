Train communications system fault behind disruption fixed, ScotRail says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Train communications system fault behind disruption fixed, ScotRail says

By Press Association
February 7 2022, 10.14pm
A fault meant many ScotRail services couldn’t operate on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A fault meant many ScotRail services couldn’t operate on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The technical fault behind the chaos on Scotland’s railways on Monday has been fixed, rail operators have said.

Network Rail reported a fault with the GSM-R system which allows drivers and signallers to communicate with each other on Monday morning, with the issue causing severe disruption throughout the day.

But ScotRail said later that evening the problem had been resolved. “Disruption caused by a fault with the radio systems between the driver and the signaller has now ended,” a ScotRail spokesman said. “Services are no longer affected by this problem.”

The communication fault meant no services were running on the Argyle or North Clyde routes.

Routes affected included Helensburgh Central to Edinburgh, Balloch to Airdrie and Milngavie to Motherwell.

Network Rail said that fibre cable failure has been identified as the cause of the fault and that specialist teams had been called in to make the necessary repairs.

