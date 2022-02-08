Family’s grief as man dies after quadbike crash on unclassified road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Family’s grief as man dies after quadbike crash on unclassified road

By Press Association
February 8 2022, 4.49pm
Police Scotland have said Matthew Burden, 36, died after a crash in Aberdeenshire (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has died in hospital more than a week after the quadbike he was driving crashed on a back road in Aberdeenshire.

Matthew Burden crashed while driving a Can-Am light utility vehicle along an unclassified road between Tarland and Tillypronie on January 29, and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

But the 36-year-old, from the Tarland area, died from his injuries on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

His family, in a statement issued by a force spokesman, said: “It is with our deepest devastation and sorrow that we have to inform everybody of the passing of our beloved Matt.

Matthew Burden, 36, who died after a crash in Aberdeenshire (Police Scotland)

“Our family would appreciate some privacy at this time to come to terms with our grief.”

The vehicle he was driving was the only one involved in the incident.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said that “our thoughts remain with Matthew’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information who has not yet spoken to an officer to get in touch,” he said.

“You can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident number 1186 of January 29.”

