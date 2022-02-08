Man seriously injured in late night attack

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was seriously hurt in Glasgow city centre when he was set upon by a gang of around 10 men in a late night attack.

The 26-year-old was punched in the face as he walked along Sauchiehall Street at around 1.20am on Sunday after he was confronted by a group of men.

The victim, who was walking towards Buchanan Street, then fell to the floor and hit his head on the ground. The gang made off towards Rose Street, and the man was taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

Detective Constable Matthew McCann urged any witnesses to come forward.

“A young man has sustained a serious injury and it’s imperative we trace those responsible for the attack,” he said.

“We are continuing to view relevant CCTV footage from the local area, however, I would urge anyone who was on Sauchiehall Street or Rose Street at the time, who has any personal footage that may assist our investigation, to contact us.”

Police Scotland described the suspects as white, and being in their teens or early 20s.

One suspect was wearing a black hoodie with white branding on the chest, officers said, dark trousers, and red trainers with white socks.