Several crashes reported amid wintry driving conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Several crashes reported amid wintry driving conditions

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 7.50am
Wintry weather is causing difficult driving conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wintry weather is causing difficult driving conditions (Danny Lawson/PA)

Motorists are being urged to drive with care as snow and strong winds bring difficult conditions on the roads.

Police said several weather-related collisions were reported on Thursday morning on the M8, M9 and M90.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow which is in place until 11am on Thursday, with forecasters warning of potential disruption to travel.

The main areas affected include Central, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland, Lothian and Borders, Strathclyde, Highlands and Grampian.

A separate yellow weather alert for strong gale-force winds, warning of gusts of up to 75mph, is in place for the same areas and also the Western Isles until midday.

Road Policing Scotland tweeted: “Lots of weather-related collisions already being reported this morning on the M8, M9 and M90 just to name a few.

“Please drive to the prevailing road and weather conditions.

“Look well ahead and increase your following distance to account for any increased stopping distance.”

Caledonian MacBrayne said some ferry services are liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice due to adverse weather.

Forecasters warned that a brief period of severe gale-force westerly winds will develop across the Western Isles during the early hours of Thursday morning, bringing gusts up to 70-75mph, with the Uists most likely to see the strongest winds.

The windy conditions are then expected to shift eastwards across the rest of the warning area throughout Thursday morning, with gusts typically around 50mph, but perhaps approaching 60mph in a few locations.

Accumulations of 2cm (0.8in) to 5cm (2in) of snow are possible in areas above 200 metres (655ft), with possibly about 10cm (4in) on some of the higher routes above 400 metres (1,310ft).

Forecasters said that at lower levels there is a risk of icy and slushy surfaces which could cause dangerous travel conditions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier