Home News Scotland

Grandfather killed in ‘particularly violent’ attack in his home

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 8.02am
Police are investigating the death of Brian Maley (Police Scotland/PA)
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a grandfather was attacked in a “particularly violent and sustained assault” in his home.

Officers were called to a report of a man injured in a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of Glasgow at around 9.50am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and Brian Maley, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have launched a murder inquiry and appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Brian died as a result of a particularly violent and sustained assault within in his home.

“Brian was a father and grandfather and his family are devastated by what has happened.

“We have a dedicated team of officers dealing with the case, supported by local officers and specialist resources carrying out a detailed search of his home and the local area.

“A high-visibility police presence will be maintained within the local area.

“Officers are currently conducting door-to-door inquiries and reviewing CCTV footage in the area and I urge anyone who was in the vicinity of Young Terrace between 7.30am and 09.50am on Tuesday, February 8 2022 and may have seen any person or persons acting suspiciously to get in touch with police as they may hold valuable information that can assist our inquiries.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact police via telephone number 101, quoting incident number 0749 of February 8 2022 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

An online form at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S06-PO1

can also be filled in, where people can choose to remain anonymous.

