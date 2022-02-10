Historian nets research grant to study early history of women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Historian nets research grant to study early history of women’s football

By Press Association
February 10 2022, 10.36am
The study comes in the year Scotland celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first match involving the women’s national team (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The history of women’s football in Scotland will be set out in detail for the first time as part of a groundbreaking research project into the game.

Fiona Skillen, a sports historian at Glasgow Caledonian University, has scored a research grant from Fifa to chart the early history of the game.

It will be the first in-depth study looking at the origins of the Scottish game from the 1880s to 1939.

Scotland v Ukraine – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – UEFA Qualifier – Group B – Hampden Park
It is the first time the early history of women’s football will be set out (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She said: “There have been no detailed studies of the early history of women’s football in Scotland.

“Insights from the past can help us to understand and shape the development of the contemporary women’s game.”

There were many barriers for women wanting to get into the sport in its early history, and the study will examine these as well as the role of the First World War and the impact of the English FA’s 1921 ban on organised matches.

Dr Skillen will travel to Fifa’s museum and archives in Switzerland to look through minute books, letters and records relating to women’s football in Scotland and the Scottish FA.

She said the grant from Fifa, through the International Centre for Sport Studies, is “recognition of how important the history of the game is”.

The historian has delved into the past of women’s football before. The Scottish Football Museum is currently hosting an exhibition on the hidden history of the inter-war side Rutherglen Ladies FC, based on her research with Steve Bolton, another historian of the game.

Richard McBrearty, of the museum, welcomed the new study and said: “This will hugely benefit our knowledge of the game’s past and comes at a great time as we prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first official match involving the Scotland women’s national team later this year.”

