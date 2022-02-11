Health board to review ‘managed suspension’ of GP services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Health board to review ‘managed suspension’ of GP services

By Press Association
February 11 2022, 10.02am
NHS Lanarkshire is set to review if its 'managed suspension' of GP services can be ended (PA)
NHS Lanarkshire is set to review if its ‘managed suspension’ of GP services can be ended (PA)

A health board will decide next week whether to reintroduce services after telling its GPs to only focus on the most serious cases as it creaked under the Omicron wave.

NHS Lanarkshire, which remains at the highest black alert level, said on January 11 that all GP surgeries would be moved to a “managed suspension of services”, and would only focus on the most urgent and time-critical care.

The “managed suspension” was set to last four weeks, as services in the area dealt with record coronavirus cases and high levels of staff absence.

The health board has now said it will review the situation.

Dr Sharon Russell, associate medical director of South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership, warned there “continues to be significant pressure across the whole system, including our acute hospitals, which are under sustained pressure”.

She added: “This is being kept under regular review, however, and we will again review the position next week to assess if our GPs are able to return to level one given that many of our community and other healthcare services are able to increase access to services that the GPs are required to access to operate at level one.”

Dr Russell said staffing levels are returning to normal following the Omicron wave, and a survey of GPs to “assess their readiness to restore services” has had good responses.

She added: “All our health services across Lanarkshire continue to prioritise those patients in need of urgent care.”

