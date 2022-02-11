Man, 37, charged over Glasgow death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man will appear in court next week charged in connection with a death in Glasgow.

The body of William Duncan, 55, was discovered on February 3 at a property in Glenalmond Street, sparking a police investigation.

Police Scotland have now said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with his death, and he will face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Frank Travers, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team, said: “I would like to thank the local community for their help and assistance throughout this investigation and to those who came forward with significant information.”

Mr Duncan’s brother Steven said he would be “sorely missed” by his family.