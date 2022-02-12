Woman dies in crash between two cars on A76

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Woman dies in crash between two cars on A76

By Press Association
February 12 2022, 12.56pm
Police Scotland have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)
Police Scotland have appealed for information (David Cheskin/PA)

A woman has died in a crash involving two cars on the A76 in East Ayrshire.

Police were called to the scene of the collision between Crosshands and Crossroads just after midday on Friday.

A grey Vauxhall Zafira and a grey Audi Q3 were involved in the crash and the 67-year-old woman who was driving the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Two boys aged four and five who were in the car with her were taken to hospital as a precaution.

The 72-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Medics described his condition as serious. 

A 66-year-old woman and a five-year-old girl who were passengers in the Vauxhall were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who has died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding this crash and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this crash or who has any information that may assist our ongoing investigation.

“I would also appeal to anyone driving on the road around the time of the crash who has dashcam footage to contact us. Information can be passed through 101 quoting incident number 1277 of February 11.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier