Car crash leaves 20-year-old driver fighting for his life

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 10.34am
The driver is being treated in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after suffering life-threatening injuries (David Cheskin/PA)
A motorist is fighting for his life after a car crash which also left one passenger seriously injured and another needing hospital treatment.

Police Scotland are appealing for information about the incident on the A883 Denny to Falkirk road on Sunday evening.

A white Vauxhall Corsa car which was heading east left the road near to Headswood Mill Farm at about 7.40pm, the force said.

The 20-year-old driver suffered life-threatening injuries, and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as “critical”.

The front seat passenger in the car, a 33-year-old man, was also injured and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be serious but stable.

A 28-year-old woman, who had been travelling in the back of the car, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Sergeant David Ross said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened and also anyone with dash-cam that could assist with our investigation.”

