Weather warning as strong winds of up to 90mph forecast to hit Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Weather warning as strong winds of up to 90mph forecast to hit Scotland

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 10.43am
Strong winds are forecast to batter the whole of Scotland this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Strong winds are forecast to batter the whole of Scotland this week (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland has been warned to brace for strong winds with gusts of up to 90mph expected to hit parts of the country this week.

The warning comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie brought strong gale force winds that caused widespread disruption across the country this year.

A 24-hour yellow weather alert had been issued for Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday until 6pm the following day, with the Met Office warning this could be updated over the next few days.

The warning is in place Scotland-wide, stretching across to Northern Ireland and down to Yorkshire.

Weather experts said there is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds, but there is the potential for inland wind to reach 60 to 70 mph in places, with gusts of 80 to 90 mph possible in more exposed areas.

Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters added.

Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.

He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.

The warning comes just weeks after thousands of homes in Scotland were left without power for days after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered parts of the country, causing widespread damage.

SSEN said the intensity of the wind storms caused serious damage to the company’s infrastructure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier