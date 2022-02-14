Weather warning as strong winds of up to 90mph forecast to hit Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has been warned to brace for strong winds with gusts of up to 90mph expected to hit parts of the country this week.

The warning comes after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie brought strong gale force winds that caused widespread disruption across the country this year.

A 24-hour yellow weather alert had been issued for Scotland from 6pm on Wednesday until 6pm the following day, with the Met Office warning this could be updated over the next few days.

The warning is in place Scotland-wide, stretching across to Northern Ireland and down to Yorkshire.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Wind across Scotland, parts of Northern Ireland and Northern EnglandWednesday 1800 – Thursday 1800 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rMGJ6KS4t9 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 13, 2022

Weather experts said there is still some uncertainty in the timing and location of the strongest winds, but there is the potential for inland wind to reach 60 to 70 mph in places, with gusts of 80 to 90 mph possible in more exposed areas.

Winds are expected to ease, initially across western areas, through Thursday afternoon and evening, forecasters added.

Met Office meteorologist, Tom Morgan, said: “This whole week is going to see quite a disturbed weather pattern developing across the UK”.

He said western parts of Scotland will “bear the brunt” of the strongest winds which could cause “widespread disruption,” adding that there’s a possibility the extreme weather could become a named storm itself.

The warning comes just weeks after thousands of homes in Scotland were left without power for days after Storm Malik and Storm Corrie battered parts of the country, causing widespread damage.

SSEN said the intensity of the wind storms caused serious damage to the company’s infrastructure.