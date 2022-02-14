Pedestrian dies after being struck by taxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian dies after being struck by taxi

By Press Association
February 14 2022, 4.34pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police are appealing for witnesses (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A man has died after being hit by a taxi in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Scotland said the 65-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by the vehicle – a black Mercedes Vito – outside the Happy Valley Hotel in Blackburn, West Lothian.

The incident, which took place shortly after midnight, occurred on Bathgate Road near the junction with Ladeside Road.

The man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance, but was later pronounced dead, Police Scotland said

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and seen what happened to get in touch.

“Likewise, if you were driving and have dashcam footage that could help with our investigation.”

