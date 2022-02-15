Glasgow University project promises ‘significant boost’ to city’s Cop26 legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow University project promises ‘significant boost’ to city’s Cop26 legacy

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 12.03am
The Glasgow University led GALLANT project aims to transform land on the edge of the Clyde. (Chris James/Glagsow University/PA)
Glasgow University scientists are to start work on a £10 million project they say will provide a “significant boost” to the city’s Cop26 legacy.

The Gallant project is going ahead after winning funding from the Natural Environment Research Council.

The University of Glasgow-led programme aims to tackle health, social and economic inequalities as well as improving climate resilience.

Researchers will work with Glasgow City Council, community groups and others to help the city meet its target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

The large-scale project will see land on the edge of the River Clyde transformed into salt marshes and put to use as flood storage areas.

Professor Jaime Toney said the team was ‘delighted’ to win funding for the environmental initiative (Chris James/Glasgow University/PA)

Other initiatives will focus on encouraging more people in the city to swap the car for journeys by bike or on foot, helping to improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions.

Derelict and polluted land will be regenerated with those behind the programme looking to “deliver tangible environmental solutions that also improve public health and wellbeing”.

Professor Jaime Toney, director of the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Sustainable Solutions, who is leading the work, said the team was “delighted to have received this funding from the Natural Environment Research Council, which is a significant boost to delivering Glasgow’s post-Cop26 legacy”.

She added: “Gallant builds on the Green Recovery Dialogues, a series of discussions between the university, Glasgow City Council, businesses and community groups.

“As a result of those conversations, we were able to identify areas for urgent action in the recovery from Covid toward achieving the city’s net-zero climate resilience objectives.

“Using Glasgow as a living lab is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with communities and stakeholders across the city to deliver tangible environmental solutions that also improve public health, wellbeing, and move us toward a green, inclusive economy.”

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “This collaborative research hub, backed by £10 million UK Government funding, will help Glasgow build on the legacy of Cop26 and lead the way to a sustainable future.

“Earlier this month, the UK Government outlined plans to make Glasgow an Innovation Accelerator as part of our Levelling Up White Paper, with a share of £100 million in funding, and access to further private sector investment.

“This project highlights exactly why the city has such formidable potential for scientific research and development.”

