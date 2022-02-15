Descendants call for relics of massacre kept in Scottish museum to be returned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Descendants call for relics of massacre kept in Scottish museum to be returned

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 5.02pm
The Lakota tribe have asked for Native American relics to be returned from Kelvingrove museum (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Museum bosses are in talks with the descendants of Native Americans killed in a massacre over the future of historic artefacts.

Glasgow Life, which runs museums in the city, said it had received a request for the return of relics from the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.

Items linked to the Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890, in which hundreds of men, women and children from the Lakota tribe were killed on the plains of South Dakota, are part of the collection there.

However, some of the items may have been stolen from the bodies of victims of the killings.

The collection at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow includes a pair of moccasins, a child’s bonnet and a war necklace made from deer hooves which are said to have been brought across the Atlantic by George Crager, a Lakota interpreter for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show that toured Scotland in late 1891 and early 1892.

In 1999, the museum returned a ceremonial “Ghost Dance” shirt which had been worn by a Lakota warrior at the massacre.

A spokesman for Glasgow Life told PA it had received a further request for the relics from representatives of the Wounded Knee Survivors Association and that “continuing discussions” are taking place with its members and the Oglala Lakota people.

The spokesman said: “Glasgow has always been open about the items it holds and (has responded) to a further request for repatriation as part of our policy to engage constructively, proactively and sensitively with any descendent communities or nations who make such appeals.”

Earlier, Charles New Holy, acting chief of the Wounded Knee Survivors Association, told Art Newspaper: “Those items belong to our grandfathers and grandmothers – their spirit is still connected to them – but people see prestige and money in them.

“These are spiritual items that should not be displayed anywhere.”

