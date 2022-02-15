Four jailed after £10 million cocaine discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Four jailed after £10 million cocaine discovery

By Press Association
February 15 2022, 7.38pm
Officers found 30 kilograms of cocaine (David Cheskin/PA)
Officers found 30 kilograms of cocaine (David Cheskin/PA)

Four men have been jailed for a total of 22 years after the discovery of cocaine valued at £10 million in Glasgow.

James Davidson, 58, David Mullarkey, 47, Ellis Hardy, 42, and Wayne Smith, 39, were arrested in June 2019 and the drugs were discovered in a Ford Transit van, having been transported in an HGV that had been modified to conceal the packages.

Last month, the men pleaded guilty at Glasgow High Court, with both Davidson and Mullarkey receiving six years and three months while Hardy was given five years and Smith receive four years and six months.

Police have said that the seizure of the cocaine likely disrupted the supply of drugs across Scotland.

“There is no doubt that the seizure of this cocaine caused a massive disruption in the supply of drugs,” said Detective Superintendent Craig Wilson after the group were sentenced at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday.

“This cocaine was destined for the streets of Scotland, causing untold misery and damage in our communities.

“The men involved thought their methods of concealing the drugs would protect them from detection. However, their arrest proves that is not the case.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to target anyone involved in this type of activity, disrupting and dismantling their drug route networks whenever and wherever we can.”

The cocaine was found in a Ford Transit van owned by Mullarkey while it was parked at a premises in the Hillington area of Glasgow, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said.

Officers followed Hardy and Smith to the site, where they also met Davidson – who had driven and HGV full of waffles from England and watched as they moved items between the two vehicles.

Police reported hearing sawing, drilling and banging coming from the vehicles.

When they eventually swooped in, officers seized 30 kilograms of high purity cocaine that would have a street value of £9.96 million if cut to a lower purity level.

“A significant quantity of cocaine was prevented from reaching Scotland’s streets thanks to the intelligence received in this investigation,” said Stephen McGowan, and deputy crown agent for serious casework.

“Drugs do great harm to communities across Scotland and we will continue to work as a key part of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce to protect those communities.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier