Two people charged after man found dead in flat

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 52-year-old man in Glasgow.

The body of Brian Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.

A 45-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man have been charged.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brian’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”