News Scotland

Third person arrested and charged over death of Glasgow grandfather

By Press Association
February 16 2022, 9.56pm
Police are investigating the death of Brian Maley (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police are investigating the death of Brian Maley (Jane Barlow/PA)

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old grandfather Brian Maley in Glasgow.

The body of Mr Maley was found at a flat in Young Terrace in the Springburn area of the city at about 9.50am on Tuesday February 8.

Police arrested Maria Gardiner, 33, and James Houston, 45, who appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged over the murder.

Brain Maley death
Brain Maley, 52, was found dead in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)

On Wednesday evening, Police Scotland announced that a 38-year-old man has also been arrested and charged.

The man, who has not been named, is due to appear in court on Thursday, with a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Brian’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”

