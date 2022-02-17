Report shows ‘reassuring progress’ in fines collection after Covid impact

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The collection of fiscal and court fines in Scotland are showing signs of recovery since progress was hampered by the pandemic.

The three-year collection rate for all fines issued by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS), which include fiscal penalties, police penalties and Justice of the Peace (JP) court fines, shows improvement over the last quarter, between October 18, 2021 and January 18 this year.

This is with the exception of Sheriff Court fines value rates, which have stayed the same over the last three months.

The three-year collection rate is the value paid or “on track” as a percentage of the value to be paid for fines or penalties imposed between 2018/19 to 2020/21, according to the SCTS’s latest quarterly fines report.

It said collection for JP court fines reached 88% (up 1% since the last quarter), fiscal penalties were at 77% (up 2%) and fixed police penalties were at 76% (up 2%).

The three-year rate for Sheriff Court fines by value paid or on track to be paid in the latest quarter stayed at 88%.

Figures on the victim surcharge – a penalty which came into force in Scotland on November 25, 2019 and applies to all persons who commit an offence on or after that date and who are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine – also showed progress.

The latest figures show collection has risen by £100,000 over the last quarter and stands at £354,811 for fines imposed to the end of September 2021, up from £254,000.

The £354,811 paid amounts to 78% of the value of these penalties.

SCTS executive director of court operations David Fraser said the figures show “reassuring progress” as the country recovers from coronavirus.

He did, however, acknowledge the impact the virus has had on fine payers and said the SCTS is “maintaining additional support, with information and advice, to take account of that”.

An online form has been introduced by SCTS to simplify the process for customers to seek information and advice on paying fines.

Mr Fraser added: “The strong rates over time, evident in this report, show that our processes and systems are maintaining efficient collection.

“We will employ robust sanctions against offenders who we are satisfied have failed to pay without reasonable excuse.

“The message to fines customers remains clear – continue to pay your fines or seek advice if you are struggling.

“Doing nothing is not an option.”