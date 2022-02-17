Report shows ‘reassuring progress’ in fines collection after Covid impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Report shows ‘reassuring progress’ in fines collection after Covid impact

By Press Association
February 17 2022, 12.53pm
The latest quarterly report published by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service shows progress in the recovery of fines collection rates (PA)
The latest quarterly report published by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service shows progress in the recovery of fines collection rates (PA)

The collection of fiscal and court fines in Scotland are showing signs of recovery since progress was hampered by the pandemic.

The three-year collection rate for all fines issued by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS), which include fiscal penalties, police penalties and Justice of the Peace (JP) court fines, shows improvement over the last quarter, between October 18, 2021 and January 18 this year.

This is with the exception of Sheriff Court fines value rates, which have stayed the same over the last three months.

The three-year collection rate is the value paid or “on track” as a percentage of the value to be paid for fines or penalties imposed between 2018/19 to 2020/21, according to the SCTS’s latest quarterly fines report.

It said collection for JP court fines reached 88% (up 1% since the last quarter), fiscal penalties were at 77% (up 2%) and fixed police penalties were at 76% (up 2%).

The three-year rate for Sheriff Court fines by value paid or on track to be paid in the latest quarter stayed at 88%.

Figures on the victim surcharge – a penalty which came into force in Scotland on November 25, 2019 and applies to all persons who commit an offence on or after that date and who are subsequently convicted and receive a court fine – also showed progress.

The latest figures show collection has risen by £100,000 over the last quarter and stands at £354,811 for fines imposed to the end of September 2021, up from £254,000.

The £354,811 paid amounts to 78% of the value of these penalties.

SCTS executive director of court operations David Fraser said the figures show “reassuring progress” as the country recovers from coronavirus.

He did, however, acknowledge the impact the virus has had on fine payers and said the SCTS is “maintaining additional support, with information and advice, to take account of that”.

An online form has been introduced by SCTS to simplify the process for customers to seek information and advice on paying fines.

Mr Fraser added: “The strong rates over time, evident in this report, show that our processes and systems are maintaining efficient collection.

“We will employ robust sanctions against offenders who we are satisfied have failed to pay without reasonable excuse.

“The message to fines customers remains clear – continue to pay your fines or seek advice if you are struggling.

“Doing nothing is not an option.”

