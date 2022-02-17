New projects bid to secure Cop26 legacy and help tourism become net-zero

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new set of Cop26 legacy projects are to help Scotland’s tourist hotspots lead the race to a sustainable future, eventually cutting harmful carbon emissions to zero.

Three pilot schemes across the country are being introduced, with the projects set to speed up cuts to emissions while sharing the lessons of the journey to net-zero with destinations across the world.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said climate change “is one of the biggest long-term challenges facing the tourism sector”.

He added: “We must take action if we want to preserve and enhance Scotland’s natural and built assets to create an environment which benefits communities, businesses and our visitors.”

As part of the Destination Net Zero programme, tourism hotspots in Glasgow, the Outer Hebrides, and Inverness and Loch Ness will be supported in their development of green action plans.

Tour operator the Travel Corporation, known for its Scottish brands including Haggis Adventures and the Highland Explorer Tours, will be supported in a mission to cut emissions from ground transport and food production in the sector.

Scottish Enterprise, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, VisitScotland and other stakeholders will be supported in their transition of the sector to net-zero.

A package of Cop26 legacy projects aim to see Scotland’s tourism sector lead the world in the race to net-zero (PA)

Tourism minister Ivan McKee said: “Destination Net Zero will plan an important role in helping support Scotland’s tourism sector transition to a low carbon future through globally recognised leadership in responsible, sustainable, managed growth.”

Through the Scottish Government’s tourism recovery programme, sustainable tourism body the Travel Foundation has been appointed to work with Scotland’s three economic development agencies and VisitScotland, helping to deliver the projects.

The appointment follows on from the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, launched at Cop26 and now being delivered with the UN’s World Tourism Organisation, which both the Travel Foundation and VisitScotland helped draft.

Jeremy Sampson, chief executive of the Travel Foundation, said: “Scotland has adopted a leadership role on climate action in tourism and the work we are doing now will improve understanding of – and hopefully resolve – some of the challenges that all destinations are facing as they plan their transition towards net-zero.

“It is important that other destinations follow in Scotland’s footsteps and we hope these initiatives will create useful tools, guidance and a way forward.”

The Travel Foundation is working with the UN’s World Tourism Organisation to co-ordinate the Glasgow Declaration and support the more than 500 businesses and organisations who have signed up.