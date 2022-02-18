Campaign to save fish and chip shops launched amid spiralling costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Campaign to save fish and chip shops launched amid spiralling costs

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 11.32am Updated: February 18 2022, 2.28pm
There are fears fish and chip shops may close due to rising costs (Chris Watt Photography/East Coast Fish & Chips/PA)
A restaurant owner is backing a campaign to help save Scotland’s fish and chip shops amid fears up to a third could be forced to close due to rapidly rising costs.

Carlo Crolla, owner of East Coast Fish & Chips and East Coast Restaurant in Musselburgh, East Lothian, has teamed up with the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) to raise awareness about the threat to businesses.

Mr Crolla said the price of fish has doubled, while energy bills have spiralled and cooking oil is more expensive than ever, leaving some fish and chips shops struggling for survival.

The NFFF is urging the UK Government to reconsider its plan to increase VAT on food and soft drinks back from 12.5% to 20% in April which it said is an added concern for the industry.

Mr Crolla said: “By teaming up with the National Federation of Fish Friers, we hope to do our bit by encouraging people to support their local fish and chip shop around Scotland during these extremely challenging times.

“Our family has been proudly serving the local community with quality fish and chips for nearly 50 years, but the spiralling costs battering our industry is putting all that at risk.

Carlo Crolla
Carlo Crolla is backing the campaign (Chris Watt Photography/East Coast Fish & Chips/PA)

“We won’t compromise on quality, but these external factors will inevitability mean a rise in costs for us and our customers.”

Some members of the NFFF have reported electricity bills going up from £400 to £2,000 a month.

Meanwhile fish and chip shops have seen a 75% rise in the cost of cod since October, an 81% increase in the cost of haddock in the last year, a 120% rise in the cost of mushy peas and a 40% surge in the cost of batter.

Andrew Crook, president of the NFFF, said: “We are in unprecedented times where we are seeing high levels of inflation and food inflation is even higher.

“Most of the supplies we use in the fish and chip industry have increased drastically in price and we are expecting this to continue for some considerable time.

“Other products are simply not available, and we have seen suppliers move away from the sector

“Fish and chips shops like East Coast in Musselburgh do feel the effect of these increases more than most cuisines as our margins are much tighter. The price of fish is comparable to steak in supermarkets.

“As a result of this, and our commitment to ensuring a high quality good value, good value product, we may regrettably be forced to review our prices to reflect the rising costs our industry is facing.”

A UK Government spokesman said: “We’ve supported jobs and businesses throughout the pandemic with our £400 billion package of funding and continue to do so.

“We’ve always been clear that the lower rate of VAT was a temporary measure to support businesses as they recover and thanks to the strength of our fantastic vaccine programme which has enabled restrictions to be lifted and the economy to reopen, it’s right that our package of support reflects this.”

