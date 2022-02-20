Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car in Dundee By Press Association February 20 2022, 8.54am Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Dundee (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Dundee city centre on Friday evening, police have said. A witness appeal has been launched after the 40-year-old woman was knocked down by a white Dacia Duster on King Street at approximately 5.30pm. Police and paramedics were called and the woman was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance for treatment. Sergeant Willie Strachan, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit in Dundee, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the collision. “We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area. “Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2646 of February 18.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Woman seriously injured in Dundee city centre crash Requirement to self-isolate after positive Covid test to end next week Longest-serving Fife female officer reflects on career and changes for women in the police force Anger as ‘dangerous’ TikTok fire alarms craze continues at Dundee schools