Pensioner dies in three-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Pensioner dies in three-vehicle crash

By Press Association
February 21 2022, 9.32pm
Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash (Jane Barlow/PA)
Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash (Jane Barlow/PA)

A pensioner has died and another man taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in West Lothian.

Emergency services were called to Blackridge’s Harthill Road at 9.40am on Monday after a Vauxhall Combo was involved in a crash with a parked Mazda 3 and a Citroen Berlingo van.

The 78-year-old driver of the Vauxhall was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said, and the van driver was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh as a precaution.

Sergeant Kosmas Papakyriakou said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened and would like to speak to anyone who has not already been in touch with officers.

“If you saw anything that could help of have dashcam footage that could assist our investigation then please get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier