Man charged in connection with death of 45-year-old woman By Press Association February 22 2022, 6.39pm A man will appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday over the death of Dawn Trusler (Jane Barlow/PA) A man is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old woman in Edinburgh. Dawn Trusler's body was found at a house in the capital's Stenhouse Gardens North on Monday at about 9.30am, after Police Scotland were called to the address. Detectives have now charged a 37-year-old man in connection with the death. He is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.