More fraud cases coming to court in Scotland, accountancy firm says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

More fraud cases coming to court in Scotland, accountancy firm says

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 12.03am
Number of fraud cases reported to reach court has risen last year (Tim Goode/PA)
Number of fraud cases reported to reach court has risen last year (Tim Goode/PA)

The number of fraud cases reaching the Scottish courts rose dramatically last year, an accountancy firm has said, with one case worth more than £1 million.

Sixteen trials totalling £5.6 million were heard in courts and reported in the media last year, according to KPMG’s latest fraud barometer, skyrocketing from 2020 when only one case involving £240,000 came to light.

Annette Barker, head of KPMG Forensic in the UK, said that “rising fraud cases in Scotland reflect the changing environment criminals have adapted to in the past 12 months”.

The firm said the increase was thought to be due to a combination of rising instances of fraud offences during the pandemic, and courts working through a backlog of cases which built up of because of delays during the initial coronavirus lockdowns.

Most cases in Scotland were valued at between £100,000 and £250,000, but one involved more than £1.1 million. Eight of the 16 cases concerned commercial businesses.

“Covid-19 changed many aspects of our working lives and how businesses operate, creating more means, opportunity, and motive for people to commit fraud,” Ms Barker said.

“While cases have risen in Scotland for all forms of fraud, it is promising to see more cases being detected and brought to court.

“It’s increasingly important for organisations and the public to be aware of increased threats, particularly online fraud, and implement preventative measures where possible to reduce their risk of falling victim.”

Across the UK the number of fraud trials brought before a judge in 2021 shot up by two-thirds compared to the year before.

KPMG’s fraud barometer found 292 cases being heard nationally during 2021, up from 180 in 2020.

But many fraud cases are not brought to court.

Between 2020 and 2021 there were 875,622 reports made to Action Fraud with a reported loss of £2.35 billion.

Yet last year the total value of fraud reaching UK courts covered almost £445 million of claims.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier