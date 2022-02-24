Man critical after being stabbed in attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man critical after being stabbed in attempted murder

By Press Association
February 24 2022, 9.19am
Police are appealing for information about the attack, which occurred in Glasgow on Wednesday evening (PA)
A man is in a critical condition in hospital with stab wounds following an attack in Glasgow.

Police were called to a report that a man had been seriously injured in an assault on Kingsacre Road in the King’s Park area at around 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Inspector Iain Sneddon said: “Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries into this attempted murder to establish the exact circumstances and trace whoever is responsible for this attack. We are following a number of lines of inquiry at this time.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area of Kingsacre Road last night who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist police inquiries to contact us through 101 with reference number 3155.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

