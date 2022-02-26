New archbishop of Glasgow to celebrate role at cathedral mass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

New archbishop of Glasgow to celebrate role at cathedral mass

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 2.46am
Bishop William Nolan will be installed as the new archbishop of Glasgow at a mass on Saturday (Scottish Catholic Media Office/PA)
Bishop William Nolan will be installed as the new archbishop of Glasgow at a mass on Saturday (Scottish Catholic Media Office/PA)

The new archbishop of Glasgow will be installed as leader of Scotland’s largest Catholic community at a mass in the city.

Bishop William Nolan of Galloway Diocese was nominated by Pope Francis be the city’s archbishop.

He will celebrate a mass of installation at midday in St Andrew’s Cathedral, Clyde Street, on Saturday.

Those in attendance will include Papal Nuncio to Great Britain, Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Bishops of Scotland and over 100 priests together with representatives of almost 100 parishes in the Glasgow Archdiocese.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the archbishop-elect said: “I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and the pledges of prayer I gave received since the announcement was made that I was to be the new Archbishop of Glasgow.

“I am convinced that the flame of faith is very much alive in Glasgow, even among those who no longer practise their faith, and I want to encourage the nurturing of that faith.”

Bishop Nolan shares the Pope’s focus on concerns for social justice.

“Glasgow has many social problems,” he said.

“I think of the poor souls begging in the streets, their dignity trampled.

“I think of the asylum seekers who flee poverty and persecution and are trying to make a new life here.

“I think of the struggle many people are having to make ends meet at present.

“But Glasgow also has a great resource in its people and its traditions of faith and I would hope to promote a new sense of community and compassion that would benefit people of all faiths and none.”

Bishop Nolan’s appointment comes after the former archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia died after contracting Covid-19 last year.

The 70-year-old had served as archbishop since 2012 and was one of the most senior figures in the Catholic Church in Scotland.

