Police ‘growing extremely concerned’ about missing mother of two

Police hunting for a missing mother-of-two are “growing extremely concerned for her safety”.

Officers were out questioning passers-by in Cumbernauld in the early hours of Saturday morning, exactly one week on from the last sighting of 42-year-old Karen Stevenson.

She left her home in Lairds Hill in the Seafar area sometime after midnight on Saturday February 19 and walked towards the town centre, where she was spotted in a lift at the shopping centre around 2.44am.

Any info please call 101 quoting ref no.3369 of 19 Feb

Ms Stevenson then walked towards Muirfield Community Centre near Brown Road and Fleming Road where she was seen around 2.55am.

Officers stopped and spoke to people in 53 cars and 20 pedestrians in and around Fleming Road between 1am and 4am on Saturday, in the hope of jogging someone’s memory.

Sergeant Greig McKail said: “Karen’s family, including her two children, are extremely upset by her disappearance and just want to know she is safe and well and want her home as soon as possible.

“Extensive searches and inquiries have been carried out throughout the local area in an effort to trace her. These are continuing and we’ve been assisted by resources including specialist search advisers, and the dog unit.

“Officers have also been carrying out house-to-house inquiries and checking CCTV.”

He added: “Karen always stays close to home and has never been missing before.

“As time passes we’re growing extremely concerned for her safety and wellbeing.

“I know our concern is shared by locals, and I would continue to urge anyone who thinks they may have seen her to get in touch as soon as possible. Any information, no matter how small, could help find her.”

Ms Stevenson is 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a purple parka-style jacket with a black fur-lined hood, a cream long-sleeve T-shirt, black leggings, and black ankle boots.

She may also be carrying a small pink handbag, with metal studs and a chain strap.