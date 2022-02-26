Man in hospital after ‘explosion’ at property in Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man in hospital after ‘explosion’ at property in Falkirk

By Press Association
February 26 2022, 4.43pm Updated: February 26 2022, 5.48pm
A man has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at a property in Larbert, Scotland, on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A man has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at a property in Larbert, Scotland, on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)

One man has been taken to hospital after reports of an explosion at a property in Falkirk.

Billows of smoke were seen pouring from a building in Larbert at about 1.40pm on Saturday.

Locals nearby reported hearing an explosion before seeing flames engulf a property in Broomage Crescent, which has now partially collapsed.

Firefighters pulled one man from the burning building, who has since been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed there are no other casualties, but they have urged people to avoid going near the building.

Police confirmed a number of nearby buildings have been evacuated due to the reported explosion.

“One man has been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance for treatment,” a spokeswoman for Police Scotland said.

“We would advise people to avoid the area at this time for their own safety and to allow enquiries to continue.

“Those living nearby are asked to keep their doors and windows closed.”

Six appliances are still currently in attendance with crews working to extinguish the fire.

SFRS group commander Andy McDermott said: “We would ask the public to avoid the area for their safety as well as motorists to help maintain access for emergency service vehicles. We thank the community for their ongoing support.”

