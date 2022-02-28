Police to reinvestigate woman’s 1984 disappearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police to reinvestigate woman’s 1984 disappearance

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 10.06am Updated: February 28 2022, 5.04pm
Police Scotland are to it reinvestigate the disappearance of Marion Hodge in 1984 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The disappearance of a woman from Lockerbie is to be reinvestigated after almost 40 years, Police Scotland has said.

Marion Hodge was reported missing in 1984 and subsequently declared legally dead in 1992.

Her body has never been found.

Marion Hodge
Police said Marion Hodge’s disappearance in 1984 will be reinvestigated by a dedicated team (Police Scotland/PA)

Police said the mother of two, who was 34 at the time, is understood to have been dropped off in the Whitesands area of Dumfries at 7.30am on July 6 1984.

She was wearing a cream high-necked blouse, grey skirt and black sandals, and was carrying a blue canvas suitcase and brown handbag.

On Monday, Police Scotland said the Unresolved Homicide Investigation Team are appealing for information and will be speaking to previous witnesses in the case to find out what happened to Ms Hodge 37 years ago.

Detective Inspector Stephen McGrath, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “We understand how devastating it is for loved ones to never know what happened.

“We are trying to get answers for Marion’s family and friends and we’re asking the public for help.

“We’re appealing to anyone who remembers anything unusual leading up to Marion’s disappearance, any sightings in the Whitesands area, or any other relevant information that might help our inquiry.”

Marion’s sister, Frances, also joined calls for people to come forward as she remembered her sister.

“When we were told that she had ‘gone away’, we believed this was uncharacteristic of Marion as she wouldn’t have left in that manner,” she said.

“She would never have turned her back on her children.

“The day Marion disappeared was her son’s 15th birthday. She thought too much of her children and would never have run out on them like that.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information from that time, or has since remembered anything that might prove to be crucial, to please contact the police.”

– Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated inquiry team on 0141 305 4551 or call Police Scotland on 101.

