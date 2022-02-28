Hearing to claw back £182,000 in benefits collected by murderers delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Hearing to claw back £182,000 in benefits collected by murderers delayed

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 10.58am
Margaret Fleming, who was reported missing in October 2016 from her home in Inverkip, Inverclyde (Handout/PA)
Margaret Fleming, who was reported missing in October 2016 from her home in Inverkip, Inverclyde (Handout/PA)

A hearing set to resolve a proceeds of crime action brought against a couple who collected 16 years’ worth of benefits from a woman they murdered has been delayed.

Edward Cairney, 80, and Avril Jones, 61, killed Margaret Fleming between December 1999 and January 2000 and then went onto claim benefits worth £182,000.

Prosecutors now want to collect the money from the pair after they were found guilty of killing the 19-year-old they said they cared for at their cottage in Inverkip, Inverclyde.

Margaret Fleming case
Edward Cairney, who was found guilty of the murder of Margaret Fleming, following a seven-week trial at the High Court in Glasgow (Police Scotland/PA)

But during a three-minute hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday, Lady Haldane agreed to delay proceedings until March 7 after Mark Moir QC told the court he needed to have further discussions with Cairney about his financial arrangements.

Cairney and Jones are serving life sentences for murdering Ms Fleming, and were convicted by a jury in July 2019.

Her body has never been found, despite painstaking searches of their Inverkip property and its garden.

Margaret Fleming case
Avril Jones who was found guilty of the murder of Margaret Fleming (Police Scotland/PA)

The vulnerable woman vanished in December 1999 but it did not become apparent she was missing until October 2016.

After killing the teenager, the pair embarked on a cover-up which included fake letters and erasing all traces of her at the cottage, where she lived for around two years.

The teenager moved in with the couple after the death of her father in 1995.

Cairney, who was her father’s friend, offered to help and took advantage of his victim’s strained relationship with her mother.

They took control of the teenager’s life and put her through what police described as a “living hell”.

