Glasgow could be hit with strikes as union accuses council of ‘broken promises’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Glasgow could be hit with strikes as union accuses council of ‘broken promises’

By Press Association
February 28 2022, 11.44am
Strikers march through Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Strikers march through Glasgow city centre (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Strikes could hit Scotland’s biggest city again as staff are set to vote on industrial action after a union’s claim of “broken promises” in a £500 million equal pay dispute.

Unite, alongside other trade unions, has accused Glasgow City Council of reneging on previous commitments given to claimants, and is demanding the authority make payments to staff immediately.

Wendy Dunsmore, industrial officer at the union, said the council’s “broken promises to claimants, who are predominantly female, are disgraceful”.

Energy prices
Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite the Union (Sharon Graham)

Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary, said: “It’s a scandal that thousands of workers are still awaiting cash that should have been in their pockets months ago. Instead, the claimants continue to face unnecessary delays in getting what is owed to them.”

If the strike gets backing, workers could form picket lines outside council buildings from the end of March.

Unite members being balloted include clerical and administrative workers, caterers, home carers, cleaners, janitors, car park attendants and education service workers.

The authority part-settled with thousands of women at a cost of £505 million in 2019.

But the union said, despite progress being made, around 5,000 claimants have had no settlement for the period up to March 2018, and around 18,000 are still waiting for a settlement for the period after March 2018.

A council spokesman said: “We are following the process agreed with unions at the time of the 2019 deal.

“We have made it clear we are ready to make offers on new claims – and are committed to discussing the gap period thereafter.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]