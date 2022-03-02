Firefighters spend five hours tackling wildfire stretching 1.5 miles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have battled a ferocious wildfire for hours on “extremely challenging ground” in the Highlands.

Crews were called to flames stretching 1.5 miles in Rogart in Suntherland at about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters on a steep hillside tackling flames that stretched 1.5 miles (Balintore Fire Station/PA)

Pictures show firefighters on a steep hillside extinguishing the blaze.

Four fire stations assisted, with firefighters from Balintore, Lairg, Golspie and Dornoch all called to help tackle the flames.

A video clip showing the intensity of today's wildfire. Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beatersn pic.twitter.com/irXFkwMhdn — Balintore Fire Station (@Balintore_Fire) March 1, 2022

Balintore Fire Station shared a video showing the intensity of the wildfire, adding the comment: “Despite all the rain of late and the ground being sodden, the whins burn ferociously. Hard, hot work with back packs and beaters.”