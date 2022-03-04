Scotland records more than 9,500 cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland

Scotland records more than 9,500 cases of coronavirus and 24 new deaths

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 3.03pm
Another 9,551 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Scotland. (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Another 9,551 cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Scotland. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The number of reported new Covid infections in Scotland has reached its highest for almost two months, with 9,551 more cases.

That is the highest daily total since January 11 – although a change in the way the Scottish Government reports the figures means cases of people re-infected with the virus are now included.

The latest figures showed almost one in 10 (9.3%) of Friday’s cases were reinfections.

And the total is almost 4,000 more than the 5,848 cases that were announced just a week ago on Friday February 25.

As well as the 9,551 new cases, a further 24 deaths were confirmed – taking the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test to 10,848.

There were 1,267 people in hospital in Scotland on Thursday with recently confirmed Covid-19 – five fewer than the previous day.

The number of people in intensive care who are recently confirmed as having the virus was unchanged at 16.

The figures, published by the Scottish Government also showed 4,437,559 people have had their first dose of Covid vaccine, with 4,160,391 people in Scotland having had two doses and 3,443,616 having received a third dose or booster jag.

