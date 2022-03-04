Man and elderly woman killed in separate crashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Man and elderly woman killed in separate crashes

By Press Association
March 4 2022, 4.53pm
The crashes both occurred on Friday morning (PA)
The crashes both occurred on Friday morning (PA)

Two people have died in separate crashes on Scotland’s roads.

The first incident occurred on the A98 in Moray, close to the roundabout junction with the A96 east of Fochabers at around 4.25am on Friday.

The 83-year-old woman driving the red Vauxhall Astra involved was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed while police carried out investigations at the scene.

Sergeant Steve Manson of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the area this morning to get in touch.

“Please pass any information on by calling 101, quoting incident 0320 of March 4.”

A few hours later, a 37-year-old man died in a crash in Orkney.

The incident happened on the A965 at Deepdale near Stromness and was reported to police at around 8.10am.

The man was the sole occupant of a green Vauxhall Astra, which was the only vehicle involved.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and police appealed for information about the incident.

Sergeant David Miller of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the road around the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0537 of March 4.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier