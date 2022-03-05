IVF treatment to resume again for women not vaccinated against Covid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

IVF treatment to resume again for women not vaccinated against Covid

By Press Association
March 5 2022, 2.19pm
Fertility treatment can resume for women who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus (Katie Collins/PA)
Fertility treatment can resume for women who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus (Katie Collins/PA)

IVF treatment for women who have not had the Covid vaccine can resume, Scotland’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith said the decision to restart such treatment  came after data emerged showing a reduced risk of severe disease among those who are  unvaccinated, over the last four to six weeks.

As a result he said fertility treatment for unvaccinated women could resume, as long as they were “fully informed” about the risks of not having the vaccine.

Health boards stopped offering  fertility treatment to patients who were not fully vaccinated in January, when the Omicron variant saw the number of infections surge across Scotland.

The chief medical officer said when he had made the decision that the situation would continue to be reviewed.

Chief medical officer Professor Sir Gregor Smith said women must be ‘fully informed’ about the risks of not being vaccinated (Scottish Government/PA)

He said: “When I recommended a pause in fertility treatment in January for women who are not fully vaccinated, I said that would be reviewed alongside emerging evidence of risk and levels of Covid in the community.

“Data from Public Health Scotland demonstrates that both Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations are stabilising, and a reduced proportion of cases are resulting in hospitalisations, following the emergence of Omicron as the dominant variant.

“While data specifically on pregnant women is very limited, the available data on unvaccinated individuals suggests that the risk of severe disease requiring hospital or critical care admission has reduced over the last four to six weeks.”

He added: “I am recommending that this treatment can recommence so long as women affected are fully informed both of the risks of non-vaccination and also of the extensive evidence concerning the safety of vaccines in pregnant women, those planning pregnancy or undergoing fertility treatment.

“I strongly support the recommendation that people get the vaccine when offered. The Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective and there is no evidence to suggest that the Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility in women or men.”

He has now written to NHS chief executives and health boards to advise fertility treatment should resume for this group, while continuing to advise patients of the risks of not being vaccinated.

Women will also be asked to sign an informed consent form acknowledging they are aware of the risks of not being vaccinated.

