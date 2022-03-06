Boy, 15, dies after being knocked down in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Boy, 15, dies after being knocked down in Fife

By Press Association
March 6 2022, 5.39pm
Police have appealed for information (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 15-year-old boy has died after being knocked down in a collision involving three cars in Fife.

Police said the incident took place on the A985 near Cairneyhill shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Emergency services were called and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kind have been informed.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the boy involved in this incident.

“Although this happened late in the evening, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time and have any dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation, please come forward.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4335 of March 5.

